Ashoka Buildcon gains after Q3 PAT soars 502% to Rs 661 cr

Ashoka Buildcon added 2.98% to Rs 231.75 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 502% to Rs 661.5 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 109.8 crore posted in Q3 FY24.
Revenue from operations declined 10% to Rs 2,387.9 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.
On a standalone basis, the companys net profit declined 30% to Rs 60.61 crore on 16% fall in total income to Rs 1,815.7 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.
EBITDA fell 9% to Rs 187.1 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 204.9 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. EBITDA margin added to 10.3% in Q3 FY25, compared with 9.35% in Q3 FY24.
The companys order book stood at Rs 16,457 crore as on 31 December 2024 as compared with Rs 13,167 crore as on 31 December 2023.
Road EPC and Power T&D projects account for 58% and 23% of the total order book, respectively. Road HAM, Railways, and EPC-Building projects contribute 13%, 3%, and 3%, respectively.
The debt on a standalone basis is Rs 1,466 crore, which comprises of Rs 107 crore of equipment/term loans & Rs 1,059 crore of working capital loans.
Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in the construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support and operation of toll roads.
