Govt says around 1700 Central Sector infrastructure projects ongoing, puts their revised cost at Rs 39.25 lakh crore

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has operationalised a new web-based portal, PAIMANA (Project Assessment, Infrastructure Monitoring & Analytics for Nation-building), for the mandated monitoring of Central Sector Infrastructure Projects worth Rs 150 crore and above, replacing the erstwhile OCMS-2006 (Online Computerized Monitoring system). It noted that as of January 2026, 1702 ongoing infrastructure projects, with a revised cost of Rs 39.25 lakh crore, are reported on the PAIMANA portal across 17 Central Ministries/Departments. During the month, 3 projects were commissioned and, 203 additional projects were brought under the monitoring of PAIMANA.

The cumulative expenditure incurred on these projects up to January 2026 stands at Rs 20.02 lakh crore. Out of 1,702 ongoing infrastructure projects, 645 (~38%) have achieved over 80% physical progress, while 240 (~14%) have crossed 80% financial completion, reflecting that a substantial portion of projects are at an advanced stage of implementation. The Transport & Logistics sector accounts for the highest number of ongoing projects (1180 projects), with revised estimates of Rs 20.65 lakh crore underscoring priority to connectivity-driven infrastructure growth.

