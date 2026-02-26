Currency in circulation gains 8.6% this fiscal
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged up 1.1% on the fortnightly basis to stand at Rs 40.44 lakh crore as on February 15, 2026. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money edged up 0.3% in the same period to Rs 49.65 lakh crore. Currency in circulation gained 10.8% on a year ago basis compared to 5.6% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal year, the currency in circulation moved up 8.6% so far while the reserve money has added 2.2%.
First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 4:31 PM IST