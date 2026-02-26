Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index rises 1.08%
Nifty Pharma index closed up 1.08% at 23301.65 today. The index is up 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mankind Pharma Ltd gained 5.75%, Alkem Laboratories Ltd rose 2.26% and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd added 2.05%. The Nifty Pharma index is up 15.00% over last one year compared to the 13.08% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index added 0.95% and Nifty Auto index added 0.80% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.06% to close at 25496.55 while the SENSEX is down 0.03% to close at 82248.61 today.
First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 4:50 PM IST