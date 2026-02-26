RBL Bank receives RBI nod for SBI Mutual Fund to acquire up to 10% stake

RBL Bank has announced that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted approval to SBI Mutual Fund to acquire an aggregate holding of up to 9.99% of the paid-up share capital or voting rights in the bank.

The approval has been granted pursuant to an application made by SBI Mutual Fund to the RBI. It is subject to various conditions, including compliance with the Banking Regulation Act, 1949; the Reserve Bank of India (Commercial Banks Acquisition and Holding of Shares or Voting Rights) Directions, 2025; the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999; and regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), along with other applicable statutes and guidelines.

As per the RBI letter, SBI Mutual Fund has been granted one year from the date of approval to acquire the proposed shareholding. The fund must ensure that its aggregate holding does not exceed 9.99% of the banks paid-up share capital or voting rights at any time. Further, if the aggregate holding of SBI Mutual Fund falls below 5% at any point, prior RBI approval will be required to increase it to 5% or more of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of the bank.

As of 20 February 2026, SBI Mutual Fund held 1.88% of RBL Banks equity share capital.

RBL Bank provides a wide range of banking and financial services, including wholesale banking, retail banking, treasury operations, and other banking-related activities. As of 31st December 2025, the bank has 1,921 total touch points of which 580 are bank branches and 1,341 business correspondent branches. Of 1,341 BC branches, 291 are banking outlets. RBL Finserve, a 100% subsidiary of the Bank, accounts for 1,084 business correspondent branches.

RBL Bank reported a massive 555.47% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 213.88 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 32.63 crore in Q3 FY25. Total income increased 2.33% YoY to Rs 4,71,700 crore as on 31st December 2025.

The counter shed 0.85% to settle at Rs 327 on the BSE.

