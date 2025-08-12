DJS Stock & Shares reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2000.00% to Rs 0.21 croreNet profit of DJS Stock & Shares reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2000.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.210.01 2000 OPM %61.90-600.00 -PBDT0.13-0.06 LP PBT0.13-0.06 LP NP0.10-0.06 LP
