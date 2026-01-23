Granules India consolidated net profit rises 27.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.57% to Rs 1378.02 crore

Net profit of Granules India rose 27.73% to Rs 150.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 117.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.57% to Rs 1378.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1133.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1378.021133.5222.3620.32275.76209.40202.23152.79150.21117.60

