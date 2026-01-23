Granules India consolidated net profit rises 27.73% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 21.57% to Rs 1378.02 croreNet profit of Granules India rose 27.73% to Rs 150.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 117.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.57% to Rs 1378.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1133.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1378.021133.52 22 OPM %22.3620.32 -PBDT275.76209.40 32 PBT202.23152.79 32 NP150.21117.60 28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts standalone net profit declines 24.87% in the December 2025 quarter
Welspun Specialty Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.51 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 5:52 PM IST