Piramal Finance consolidated net profit rises 937.79% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 23.96% to Rs 2901.61 croreNet profit of Piramal Finance rose 937.79% to Rs 400.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 38.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.96% to Rs 2901.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2340.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2901.612340.70 24 OPM %66.6961.98 -PBDT384.91144.81 166 PBT327.8990.69 262 NP400.1738.56 938
First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 5:52 PM IST