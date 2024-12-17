Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Granules India receives USFDA approval for Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate Chewable Tablets

Granules India receives USFDA approval for Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate Chewable Tablets

Image

Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Granules India announced today that its wholly-owned foreign subsidiary, Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (GPI), has received approval from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate Chewable Tablets. The approved drug is available in multiple strengths: 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg, 40 mg, 50 mg, and 60 mg.

This generic drug product has been determined to be bioequivalent (AB Rating) to the reference listed drug, Vyvanse Chewable Tablets by Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. Lisdexamfetamine dimesylate chewable tablets are indicated for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in adults and pediatric patients aged six years and older, as well as Moderate to Severe Binge Eating Disorder (BED) in adults.

 

Granules has received approval in the first review cycle, reflecting the company's consistent focus on regulatory excellence and expedited product delivery. Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate Chewable Tablets are currently published on the FDA Drug Shortages List, emphasizing their critical role in patient care.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex tumbles 1,050 pts to 80,700; Nifty at 24,350; Bank drags

ITC hotels

ITC sets Jan 1 as effective date for hotel biz demerger; stk up 3% from low

Mumbai skyline, Market, Peak XV, firms, buildings, real estate, companies, Sequoia Capital

Buying a home? Mumbai to reach close to optimal affordability level in 2025

Darshan Thoogudeepa

Bengaluru Police to challenge bail granted to actor Darshan, others in SC

IND vs AUS Day 4

India vs Australia HIGHLIGHTS, 3rd Test Day 4: Bumrah-Akash avoid follow on for India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 LIVEInventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon