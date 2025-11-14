Mehta Securities standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.14% to Rs 0.13 croreNet profit of Mehta Securities declined 25.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.14% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.130.14 -7 OPM %46.1557.14 -PBDT0.060.08 -25 PBT0.060.08 -25 NP0.060.08 -25
