Sales rise 1.82% to Rs 333.12 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 29.50% to Rs 146.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 112.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.87% to Rs 1068.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 981.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Grauer & Weil (India) rose 34.42% to Rs 29.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.82% to Rs 333.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 327.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.333.12327.181068.90981.8211.799.1717.8215.8244.5834.46217.34172.5039.2029.79196.22152.6929.1721.70146.28112.96