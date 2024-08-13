Hazoor Multi Projects standalone net profit declines 99.61% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 78.97% to Rs 34.16 crore

Net profit of Hazoor Multi Projects declined 99.61% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 78.97% to Rs 34.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 162.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.34.16162.40-0.6116.870.2827.290.2327.240.0820.34