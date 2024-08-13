Grauer & Weil (India) standalone net profit rises 36.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.48% to Rs 261.79 crore

Net profit of Grauer & Weil (India) rose 36.29% to Rs 50.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.48% to Rs 261.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 197.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.261.79197.6124.4024.1772.0353.3166.7048.3150.7037.20