Grauer & Weil (India) standalone net profit rises 36.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.48% to Rs 261.79 croreNet profit of Grauer & Weil (India) rose 36.29% to Rs 50.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.48% to Rs 261.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 197.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales261.79197.61 32 OPM %24.4024.17 -PBDT72.0353.31 35 PBT66.7048.31 38 NP50.7037.20 36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content