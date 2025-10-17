Friday, October 17, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Great Eastern Shipping Company contracts to sell 'Jag Pooja' Medium Range Product Tanker

Great Eastern Shipping Company contracts to sell 'Jag Pooja' Medium Range Product Tanker

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Great Eastern Shipping Company has contracted to sell its 2005 built Medium Range Product Tanker, Jag Pooja of about 48,539 dwt on 17 October 2025 to an unaffiliated third party. The vessel will be delivered to the new buyer by Q3 FY26.

Including Jag Pooja, the company's current owned fleet stands at 40 vessels, comprising 26 tankers (5 crude tankers, 17 product tankers, 4 LPG carriers) and 14 dry bulk carriers (2 Capesize, 10 Kamsarmax, 2 Supramax) aggregating 3.21 mn dwt.

Additionally, in Q2 FY26, the company has contracted to buy one secondhand Suezmax crude tanker, and contracted to sell one secondhand Suezmax crude tanker. These three purchase & sale transactions are expected to happen by Q3 FY26.

 

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

