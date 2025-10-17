Friday, October 17, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Whirlpool of India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Whirlpool of India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, Share India Securities Ltd, Adani Power Ltd and Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 October 2025.

Whirlpool of India Ltd spiked 8.80% to Rs 1346.45 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7648 shares in the past one month.

 

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd soared 7.77% to Rs 2033.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11488 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3539 shares in the past one month.

Share India Securities Ltd surged 7.31% to Rs 192.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Power Ltd rose 6.04% to Rs 166.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 68.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 132.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd jumped 5.88% to Rs 1353.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28090 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5937 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

BSE SME SK Minerals & Additives crystallizes solid gains on debut

BSE SME Sihora Industries threads modest gains into the market

Nifty above 25,750; media share decline

Wall Street Slips as Bad Loan Fears Resurface; Banking and Brokerage Stocks Lead Declines

Dollar index slips under 98 mark; US inflation in focus for fresh impetus

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

