Friday, October 17, 2025 | 12:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Punjab & Sind Bank Q2 PAT climbs 23% YoY to Rs 295 cr

Punjab & Sind Bank Q2 PAT climbs 23% YoY to Rs 295 cr

Image

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Punjab & Sind Bank's standalone net profit jumped 22.92% to Rs 294.52 crore on 8.89% increase in total income to Rs 3,373.28 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 357.39 crore in Q2 FY26, registering growth of 16.29% YoY.

Net interest income (NII) grew 8.82% to Rs 950 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Rs 873 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

During the quarter, the banks total business grew by 12.19% YoY to Rs 2,41,272 crore, where in total advances were up by 15.97% YoY to Rs 1,05,566 crore.

Total deposits rose 9.42% to Rs 1,35,706 crore as against Rs 1,24,025 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

 

CASA deposits stood at Rs 41,129 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared to Rs 37,744 crore posted in Q2 FY25, registering a growth of 8.97%. The CASA ratio was 30.31% as of 30 September 2025, as against 30.43% as of 30 September 2024.

Also Read

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Asian shares retreat after worries over bank lending pull Wall St lower

bull market, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex tops 84,000-mark; Nifty above 25,700; Nifty Bk at record after 73 sessions

Science-Backed

How Miror is Redefining Women's Health in India: Science-Backed, Community-Driven, and Nature-Rooted Care

Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat CM

Major cabinet rejig in Gujarat today: 22 ministers expected to take oath

Sebastien Lecornu

Political crisis in France eases for now as PM survives no-confidence vote

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) reduced 19.63% to Rs 3,082 crore as of 30 September 2025, as against Rs 3,835 crore as of 30 September 2024.

On the asset quality front, the gross NPA ratio reduced to 2.92% in Q2 FY26 as against 4.21% recorded in Q2 FY25. The net NPA ratio reduced to 0.83% in Q2 FY26 as against 1.46% in Q2 FY25.

The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) improved by 30 bps to 17.19%, and the Tier I (including CCB) capital ratio improved to 15.32% in Q2 FY26 as against 14.55% registered in Q2 FY25.

The banks provision coverage ratio increased by 332 bps and stands at 91.88%.

The banks CD ratio improved by 439 bps to 77.79% in Q2 FY26 as against 73.40% in Q2 FY25.

Punjab and Sind Bank is a leading public sector bank and a major bank in northern India. The bank provides customer service through innovative products and services for different customer segments. The bank has a total of 1,607 branches and 1,053 ATMs.

The scrip shed 0.63% to end at Rs 30.03 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Subros wins new order of Rs 27 cr from Indian Railways

Subros wins new order of Rs 27 cr from Indian Railways

Avanse Financial Services standalone net profit rises 10.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Avanse Financial Services standalone net profit rises 10.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Whirlpool of India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Whirlpool of India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

BSE SME SK Minerals & Additives crystallizes solid gains on debut

BSE SME SK Minerals & Additives crystallizes solid gains on debut

BSE SME Sihora Industries threads modest gains into the market

BSE SME Sihora Industries threads modest gains into the market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon