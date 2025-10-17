Friday, October 17, 2025 | 12:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Subros wins new order of Rs 27 cr from Indian Railways

Subros wins new order of Rs 27 cr from Indian Railways

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Subros has bagged a new order from Indian Railways for supply of cabin air-conditioning equipment in diesel electric locomotive amounting to Rs 27 crore in a recently concluded tender. The company is already a supplier of rail driver cabin and coach air conditioning system(s) to Indian Railways in line with its strategic direction to expand company's business in railway electric mobility segment.

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

