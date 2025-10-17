Subros wins new order of Rs 27 cr from Indian Railways

Subros has bagged a new order from Indian Railways for supply of cabin air-conditioning equipment in diesel electric locomotive amounting to Rs 27 crore in a recently concluded tender. The company is already a supplier of rail driver cabin and coach air conditioning system(s) to Indian Railways in line with its strategic direction to expand company's business in railway electric mobility segment.
