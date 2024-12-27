Business Standard

Friday, December 27, 2024 | 11:59 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Why your credit score is not improving despite timely bill payments

Why your credit score is not improving despite timely bill payments

Applying for multiple credit cards or loans in quick succession leads to inquiries about your credit report

Here are a few tips on how to increase your credit score quickly

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

When card customers pay their bills, they expect to see their credit scores steadily. However, some find it frustrating that their scores are stagnant despite responsible behaviour.
 
Here are key reasons why a customer’s credit score may not improve despite timely bill payments.
 
High credit utilisation: One significant factor is utilisation ratio, which is the amount of credit you are using compared to your total available credit.

Also Read

Credit Score

Factors That Determine Your Credit Score

Here are a few tips on how to increase your credit score quickly

How to improve credit score on low income: Points to keep in mind

PremiumCredit Score

What's your credit score? Know how its behaviour affects financial health

Here are a few tips on how to increase your credit score quickly

Why your credit score is not improving despite timely payments: Know more

India china

LIVE: India, China reach consensus to restore ground situation along LAC, says MoD year-end review

 
Inaccuracies in credit reports: Credit reports are not infallible and inaccuracies can misrepresent your financial behaviour. Errors such as incorrectly marked defaults or outdated account closures can harm your creditworthiness. Regularly reviewing your credit report for inaccuracies and disputing any discrepancies is essential to maintaining a healthy score.
 
 
Limited credit mix: A well-rounded credit profile typically includes a mix of both secured and unsecured loans. Relying heavily on one type, such as personal loans or credit cards, without incorporating secured loans like mortgages can hinder your score.
 
Too many credit applications: Applying for multiple credit cards or loans in quick succession results in the so-called hard inquiries about your credit report. Each inquiry can slightly decrease your score as it signals to lenders that you may be desperate for credit.
 
Negative records: Even if you are currently making all payments on time, past negative records – such as late payments or defaults – can tell on your credit report for up to seven years. While their impact diminishes over time, they still contribute to a lower score until they are removed from the report.
 
Improving your credit score is achievable with the right approach. “There are certain simple steps like prioritising timely payments for your credit card bills loan and keeping the credit utilisation modest, ideally under 40 per cent. Users should keep a proper track of their credit products if they have multiple credit products, and ensure to pay them off in time,” said Prashant Kumar, founder of Kredit.pe.
 
For those seeking faster results, focusing on credit utilisation often yields the quickest impact. Reducing high balances can result in score improvements within one to two billing cycles, provided other factors remain stable.

More From This Section

Mutual funds (MFs) managed a record Rs 66.2 trillion in assets during the July-September quarter, marking a 12.3 per cent increase over the previous three-month period — the highest quarterly jump in MF assets in at least five years.

Small-cap funds grow six-fold in 5 years, Bandhan tops list with 30% return

Banks mobilise Rs 8 trn via CDs in FY25 so far

9-8% interest on 1 yr FD: Best fixed deposit rates for investors right now

foreign investment, exchange traded funds

Wait for NAV and price on exchange to converge before investing

PremiumFund, G-sec, MF, Debt funds

Build debt fund portfolio diversified across duration, watch volatility

investment

How often should you rebalance your portfolio?

Topics : credit score credit card points Credit Card finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEManmohan Singh Death Live UpdatesIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE CA Final ResultIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon