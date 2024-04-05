Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Greaves Retail enters into technology transfer and supply agreement with Tsuyo

Image

Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 7:16 PM IST
For low-speed electric 3-wheelers
Greaves Retail, the retail unit of Greaves Cotton, a provider of clean mobility and energy solutions in the e3W, ICE 3W, and SCV segments, has entered into a strategic technology transfer and supply agreement with Tsuyo Manufacturing (Tsuyo), an innovative Indian company specialising in electric vehicle components. The agreement marks a significant milestone in Greaves Cotton's commitment to advancing its presence in the low-speed electric 3-wheeler (L3) vehicle segment.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
This collaboration underscores Greaves Cotton's endeavour to leverage Tsuyo's expertise in electric vehicle technology and manufacturing machinery to enhance its capabilities in the electric L3 vehicle domain. Through this partnership, Greaves Cotton anticipates significant growth opportunities within the 3W segment, aligning with its vision to drive sustainable mobility solutions.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals allots 9.19 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals allots 41,796 equity shares under ESOP

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals allots 19.51 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Crompton Greaves wins order for solar water pumping system

Greaves Retail's multi-brand AutoEVMart partners with Zero21

Dr Reddys and Bayer partner to market and distribute second brand of Vericiguat in India

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises transitions towards lean organization structure

Pulsar International fixes record date for stock split

Bharti Hexacom IPO subscribed 29.88 times

INR Appreciates On RBI Decision; Elevated Oil Prices, Strong Dollar Cap Gains

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 6:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon