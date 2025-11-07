Grihum Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 30.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.52% to Rs 321.73 croreNet profit of Grihum Housing Finance declined 30.71% to Rs 36.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 52.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.52% to Rs 321.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 316.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales321.73316.92 2 OPM %54.0362.75 -PBDT52.8074.36 -29 PBT48.1369.28 -31 NP36.0452.01 -31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content