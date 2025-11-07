Modern Shares & Stockbrokers standalone net profit declines 15.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.14% to Rs 1.04 croreNet profit of Modern Shares & Stockbrokers declined 15.79% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.14% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.041.12 -7 OPM %25.9624.11 -PBDT0.260.27 -4 PBT0.250.26 -4 NP0.160.19 -16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content