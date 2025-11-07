Asia Capital standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 38.46% to Rs 0.08 croreNet profit of Asia Capital declined 25.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 38.46% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.080.13 -38 OPM %37.5076.92 -PBDT0.080.10 -20 PBT0.080.10 -20 NP0.060.08 -25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content