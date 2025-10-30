Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 03:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Grindwell Norton consolidated net profit rises 11.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Grindwell Norton consolidated net profit rises 11.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Sales rise 11.73% to Rs 771.70 crore

Net profit of Grindwell Norton rose 11.12% to Rs 106.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 96.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.73% to Rs 771.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 690.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales771.70690.71 12 OPM %18.2318.71 -PBDT169.58150.33 13 PBT143.25127.51 12 NP106.8896.18 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

