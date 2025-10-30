Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit declines 2.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.18% to Rs 16.37 croreNet profit of Gujarat Intrux declined 2.59% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.18% to Rs 16.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales16.3716.40 0 OPM %21.4421.10 -PBDT3.913.86 1 PBT3.553.52 1 NP2.632.70 -3
