NTPC Green Energy Q2 PAT climbs 130% YoY to Rs 88 cr

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

NTPC Green Energy reported 130.25% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 87.59 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 38.04 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations jumped 21.52% YoY to Rs 612.29 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Total expenses rose 19.51% YoY to Rs 550.97 crore in Q2 FY26, against Rs 461.01 crore in Q2 FY25. Finance cost stood at Rs 206.93 crore (up 6.29% YoY), while employee benefit expenses were at Rs 20.50 crore (up 29.01% YoY) during the period under review.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 121.63 crore in Q2 FY26, up 93.27% as against Rs 62.93 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

 

On a half-yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit soared 74.39% to Rs 308.07 crore, on a 19.42% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,292.50 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) is a renewable energy company that focuses on undertaking projects through organic and inorganic routes.

The counter declined 0.98% to Rs 104 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

