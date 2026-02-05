Timken India standalone net profit declines 32.92% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.84% to Rs 764.38 crore

Net profit of Timken India declined 32.92% to Rs 49.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 74.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.84% to Rs 764.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 671.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.764.38671.4312.5415.86100.74118.8371.9497.7349.8574.31

