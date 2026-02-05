Automotive Axles standalone net profit declines 1.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.94% to Rs 562.29 crore

Net profit of Automotive Axles declined 1.95% to Rs 38.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 39.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.94% to Rs 562.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 530.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.562.29530.7411.3610.8372.1162.8263.2154.0038.8139.58

