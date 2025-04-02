Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 12:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Growington Ventures India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Growington Ventures India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Orchasp Ltd, Shiva Cement Ltd, Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd and Hester Biosciences Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 April 2025.

Orchasp Ltd, Shiva Cement Ltd, Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd and Hester Biosciences Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 April 2025.

Growington Ventures India Ltd soared 19.65% to Rs 2.74 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 12.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Orchasp Ltd spiked 18.87% to Rs 3.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shiva Cement Ltd surged 18.57% to Rs 32.69. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd gained 16.91% to Rs 63.69. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27956 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9342 shares in the past one month.

Hester Biosciences Ltd added 15.01% to Rs 1714.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20909 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2293 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

