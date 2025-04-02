Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sandhar Tech rises after acquiring Sundaram-Clayton's Aluminium die casting business

Sandhar Tech rises after acquiring Sundaram-Clayton's Aluminium die casting business

Image

Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Sandhar Technologies advanced 2.82% to Rs 395.80 after the company said that its wholly-owned subsidiary Sandhar Ascast has acquired Sundaram-Clayton's 'high pressure and low pressure Aluminium die casting' business at its Hosur plant.

The business transfer agreement between the two entities was executed on 26 March 2025.

The acquisition is being made via all-cash deal valued at Rs 163 crore, subject to adjustments as per the terms outlined in the business transfer agreement at the time of deal closure.

The acquisition of SCLs Aluminium die casting business at its Hosur Plant underscores Sandhars commitment to advancing in allied automotive sectors and reinforcing its global leadership.

 

This move would enable Sandhar to scale the segment into a standalone vertical, creating synergies between both companies by combining SCLs legacy with Sandhars manufacturing abilities. The acquisition will drive growth, expand the customer base, and diversify the product portfolio.

Also Read

real estate

Godrej Properties spikes 4% on selling ₹2,000 crore worth property in Noida

Israel attacks on Gaza

LIVE updates: Israel to expand military operations in Gaza, to seize 'large areas'

Reliance

Reliance partners with BLAST to boost, expand e-sports business in India

New Parliament Building

Waqf Amendment Bill LIVE: Union minister Kiren Rijiju to table the Bill in Lok Sabha shortly

Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 370 pts to 76,400; Nifty at 23,250; financials, FMCG, IT up

While the company has deep expertise in high pressure die casting (HPDC), this acquisition marks its entry into the low pressure die casting (LPDC) market, a new segment that will further diversify its operations and position it to quickly emerge as a key player in LPDC.

Additionally, the acquisition enhances Sandhars capabilities in the HPDC market by enabling the use of higher tonnage machines (above 800T). It also expands the product portfolio to include essential components such as cylinder heads, manifolds, and housings, vital in both automotive and industrial applications.

Yashpal Jain, chief financial officer and company secretary of Sandhar Technologies, said: This acquisition strengthens our position as an integrated solutions provider in the automotive sector, driving innovation and sustainable growth.

By acquiring SCLs Aluminium die casting business, we expand our product portfolio and manufacturing capabilities, reinforcing our commitment to long-term value creation for all stakeholders.

Sandhar Technologies is a leading automotive component manufacturer, specializing in safety and security systems across a diverse range of automobile segments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SJVN gains after arm completes trial run of 241.77 MW at Bikaner solar project

SJVN gains after arm completes trial run of 241.77 MW at Bikaner solar project

Valor Estate Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Valor Estate Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sensex jumps 392 pts; FMCG shares advance

Sensex jumps 392 pts; FMCG shares advance

Ashok Leyland increases its stake in Optare PLC

Ashok Leyland increases its stake in Optare PLC

NSE SME ATC Energies System's debut fizzles like a weak battery

NSE SME ATC Energies System's debut fizzles like a weak battery

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayWaqf Amendment Bill LIVEDonald Trump Liberation Day Tariffs News LIVELatest News LIVENIOS Ticket OutIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon