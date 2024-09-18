Business Standard
Nifty September futures trade at discount

Sep 18 2024
NSE India VIX advanced 6.21% to 13.37.
The Nifty September 2024 futures closed at 25,369.20, a discount of 8.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,377.55 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 fell 41 points or 0.16% to 25,377.55
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 6.21% to 13.37.
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The September 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 September 2024.
 
Sep 18 2024

