GST 2.0 is not just about taxation but also about making life easier for households and businesses

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India, today while addressing the FICCI-CASCADEs MASCRADE 2025, stated that GST 2.0 is not just about taxationit is about making life easier for households and businesses. From filing 37 GST returns in a year in 2017 to only 3 today, this reform shows how governance can truly respond to industrys voice. At the same time, we must clearly define illicit trade and work collectively to eliminate it. I assure you that the recommendations emerging from MASCRADE 2025 will be taken to the Government and acted upon, he noted.

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

