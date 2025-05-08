Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GTL standalone net profit declines 91.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 6.41% to Rs 69.90 crore

Net profit of GTL declined 91.77% to Rs 11.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 136.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.41% to Rs 69.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 65.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 210.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.73% to Rs 253.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 201.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales69.9065.69 6 253.88201.92 26 OPM %49.9152.99 -25.4029.93 - PBDT27.2528.81 -5 36.9942.84 -14 PBT24.5126.97 -9 25.4237.61 -32 NP11.21136.20 -92 -8.38210.80 PL

First Published: May 08 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

