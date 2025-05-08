Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ginni Filaments reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.79 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ginni Filaments reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.79 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 5.81% to Rs 103.50 crore

Net profit of Ginni Filaments reported to Rs 4.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 50.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.81% to Rs 103.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 4.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 84.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.53% to Rs 373.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 350.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales103.5097.82 6 373.78350.87 7 OPM %12.795.50 -6.536.35 - PBDT11.952.49 380 20.1210.65 89 PBT8.08-1.06 LP 4.43-4.29 LP NP4.79-50.82 LP 4.20-84.49 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 231.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 231.20% in the March 2025 quarter

GIFT Nifty sets the stage for a strong start

GIFT Nifty sets the stage for a strong start

Stock Alert: Dabur India, United Breweries, Coal India, Sonata Software, Titan Company

Stock Alert: Dabur India, United Breweries, Coal India, Sonata Software, Titan Company

Lupin gets USFDA nod for Eslicarbazepine Acetate tablets

Lupin gets USFDA nod for Eslicarbazepine Acetate tablets

Axis Bank allots 3.97 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank allots 3.97 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchGSEB SSC Class 10th ResultsStocks to buy todayGold-Silver Price TodayTN Board Class 12th Results 2025Bahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon