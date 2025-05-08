Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Somany Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 30.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Somany Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 30.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 4.65% to Rs 765.86 crore

Net profit of Somany Ceramics declined 30.74% to Rs 21.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.65% to Rs 765.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 731.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.00% to Rs 60.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 96.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.56% to Rs 2643.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2577.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales765.86731.81 5 2643.312577.32 3 OPM %8.1610.86 -8.369.82 - PBDT54.0767.63 -20 177.46217.37 -18 PBT24.9648.33 -48 87.20144.86 -40 NP21.3430.81 -31 60.0796.88 -38

First Published: May 08 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

