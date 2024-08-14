GTL standalone net profit rises 165.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.76% to Rs 63.06 crore

Net profit of GTL rose 165.23% to Rs 12.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 36.76% to Rs 63.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 46.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.63.0646.1146.8622.9922.086.0619.114.8612.894.86