GTL standalone net profit rises 165.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.76% to Rs 63.06 croreNet profit of GTL rose 165.23% to Rs 12.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 36.76% to Rs 63.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 46.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales63.0646.11 37 OPM %46.8622.99 -PBDT22.086.06 264 PBT19.114.86 293 NP12.894.86 165
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content