First Custodian Fund(I) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.66 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.03 croreNet profit of First Custodian Fund(I) reported to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.030.06 -50 OPM %2600.0033.33 -PBDT0.780.02 3800 PBT0.760 0 NP0.660 0
