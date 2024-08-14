First Custodian Fund(I) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.66 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of First Custodian Fund(I) reported to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.030.062600.0033.330.780.020.7600.660