GTPL Hathway consolidated net profit rises 8.26% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of GTPL Hathway rose 8.26% to Rs 11.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.11% to Rs 932.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 887.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.932.62887.2712.1611.88109.06106.0415.2413.2911.0110.17

