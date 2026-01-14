Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Amar Vanijya reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Sales decline 22.22% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net loss of Amar Vanijya reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 22.22% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.070.09 -22 OPM %71.4377.78 -PBDT-0.020.01 PL PBT-0.020.01 PL NP-0.020.01 PL

MRPL rallies as Q3 PAT soars nearly five-fold to Rs 1,445 cr

Infosys Q3 profit slips 10% QoQ; FY26 revenue guidance raised

RailTel secures work order of Rs 88.66 cr from Central Railway

HDFC Asset Management Company grants 58,700 stock options

Larsen & Toubro secures 3000 MW Saidongar-1 pumped storage project

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

