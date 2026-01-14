RailTel secures work order of Rs 88.66 cr from Central Railway
RailTel Corporation of India has received the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Central Railway for SITC of IP-MPLS network equipments at various stations of Mumbai, Pune, Solapur, Bhusawal and Nagpur divisions of Central Railway for unified communication on Indian Railway. The value of the project is Rs 88.66 crore.
First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 5:16 PM IST