Shiv Kamal Impex standalone net profit rises 14.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Shiv Kamal Impex standalone net profit rises 14.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Sales rise 8.33% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net profit of Shiv Kamal Impex rose 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.130.12 8 OPM %84.6275.00 -PBDT0.110.09 22 PBT0.110.09 22 NP0.080.07 14

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

