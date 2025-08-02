Mirza International consolidated net profit rises 2682.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.98% to Rs 142.11 croreNet profit of Mirza International rose 2682.81% to Rs 17.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.98% to Rs 142.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 143.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales142.11143.51 -1 OPM %8.947.33 -PBDT10.879.09 20 PBT2.901.10 164 NP17.810.64 2683
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content