Gujarat Fluorochemicals consolidated net profit rises 89.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.12% to Rs 1225.00 croreNet profit of Gujarat Fluorochemicals rose 89.11% to Rs 191.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 101.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.12% to Rs 1225.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1133.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.52% to Rs 546.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 435.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.65% to Rs 4737.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4281.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1225.001133.00 8 4737.004281.00 11 OPM %24.9821.01 -24.4222.31 - PBDT306.00222.00 38 1068.00881.00 21 PBT217.00141.00 54 713.00595.00 20 NP191.00101.00 89 546.00435.00 26
