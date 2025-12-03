Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC bags new contracts worth Rs 665.38 crore

NBCC bags new contracts worth Rs 665.38 crore

Image

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

NBCC (India) said that it has been awarded five new works totaling approximately Rs 665.38 crore by various entities.

The largest contract, valued at Rs 642.82 crore, is for the redevelopment of Tulsi Niketan at Ghaziabad for the Ghaziabad Development Authority.

The remaining four contracts are smaller projects.

One project is a renovation for the Hyderabad COE and other related work for The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI), valued at Rs 4.05 crore.

Another contract is for the renovation of a guest house at the NFSU Delhi Campus for the National Forensic Science University, valued at Rs. 6.95 crore.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Also Read

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI live score Raipur

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd ODI: SA bowling first; IND field same XI in Raipur

oil, crude oil

Crude oil outlook: $57-61 range likely, geopolitical flare-ups may test $62

Rajendra Prasad Birth Anniversary 2025

Rajendra Prasad birth anniversary: Recalling top quotes that shaped India

Stock Market LIVE, December 3, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 250 pts, Nifty below 25,950; PSB index down 3%; Rupee crosses 90-mark

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Fake news threat to democracy, govt working to curb it, says Vaishnaw

The remaining two contracts are construction projects for The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

Specifically, there is a Rs. 4.42 crore new building project in Kanpur. Additionally, there is a Rs 7.14 crore new building project in Lucknow.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates in three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates in three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

The company's consolidated net profit advanced 25.21% to Rs 156.68 crore on an 18.99% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,910.19 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The scrip fell 1.43% to currently trade at Rs 113.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Happiest Minds Technologies recognized among 2025 Avtar and Seramount Best Companies for Women in India in IT

Happiest Minds Technologies recognized among 2025 Avtar and Seramount Best Companies for Women in India in IT

India Ratings and Research upgrades ratings of Pricol to 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook

India Ratings and Research upgrades ratings of Pricol to 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook

Vivid Mercantile Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Vivid Mercantile Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

India policy interest rates could gradually decline toward 5% by fiscal year 2026-27, says OECD

India policy interest rates could gradually decline toward 5% by fiscal year 2026-27, says OECD

Nifty tad below 25,950; auto shares decline

Nifty tad below 25,950; auto shares decline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPODelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsBigg Boss voting trendManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon