Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit declines 9.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 9.22% to Rs 1.28 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Hotels declined 9.15% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.22% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.281.41 -9 OPM %90.6390.78 -PBDT1.912.09 -9 PBT1.902.08 -9 NP1.491.64 -9

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

