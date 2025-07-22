Colgate-Palmolive (India) standalone net profit declines 11.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.38% to Rs 1420.64 croreNet profit of Colgate-Palmolive (India) declined 11.91% to Rs 320.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 363.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.38% to Rs 1420.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1485.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1420.641485.76 -4 OPM %31.8634.21 -PBDT469.49530.76 -12 PBT431.95489.25 -12 NP320.62363.98 -12
