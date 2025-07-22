SML ISUZU standalone net profit rises 44.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.39% to Rs 845.89 croreNet profit of SML ISUZU rose 44.34% to Rs 66.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 46.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.39% to Rs 845.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 746.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales845.89746.01 13 OPM %12.4110.84 -PBDT101.9874.04 38 PBT89.5561.96 45 NP66.9646.39 44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content