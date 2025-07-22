Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SML ISUZU standalone net profit rises 44.34% in the June 2025 quarter

SML ISUZU standalone net profit rises 44.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales rise 13.39% to Rs 845.89 crore

Net profit of SML ISUZU rose 44.34% to Rs 66.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 46.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.39% to Rs 845.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 746.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales845.89746.01 13 OPM %12.4110.84 -PBDT101.9874.04 38 PBT89.5561.96 45 NP66.9646.39 44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

