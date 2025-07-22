Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Colgate Q1 PAT slumps 12% YoY to Rs 321 cr

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Colgate Palmolive (India) reported 11.91% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 320.62 crore on 4.38% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 1,420.64 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) dropped 11.71% to Rs 431.95 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 489.25 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Total expenses fell 1.05% to Rs 1,020.05 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 1,030.86 crore in Q1 FY25.

The company said that doubling down on innovation this quarter, it introduced two new innovative formats under its Kids and Mouthwash portfolios. For children aged 3-6, it launched Colgate Kids Squeezy Toothpaste in Strawberry and Watermelon flavors. Its easy-to-squeeze bottle and fun grip are ideal for small hands. It also launched MaxFresh Mouthwash Sachet Stick in Fresh Tea Flavor, catering to on-the-go freshness needs.

 

Prabha Narasimhan, managing director & CEO of Colgate-Palmolive (India), said, Our Q1 results reflect persistent headwinds from tough operating conditions on account of subdued urban demand and elevated competition intensity. The current quarter performance is also influenced by cycling a high base from the previous year; Net Sales grew at 12% CAGR in the base year same period (Q1 FY23-Q1 FY25). We continued to work towards execution of our strategic priorities.

We have made good strides in category premiumization, with our premium portfolio delivering strong revenue growth. We also prioritized brand investment, leveraging our healthy profit margins. We expect to navigate the current challenges and anticipate a gradual recovery in the back half of the year."

Colgate-Palmolive (India) provides oral care products under the Colgate brand. It also provides personal care products under the 'Palmolive' brand name.

The counter rose 0.31% to Rs 2400 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

