Reliance Securities standalone net profit rises 1005.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 36.98% to Rs 25.08 croreNet profit of Reliance Securities rose 1005.74% to Rs 13.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 36.98% to Rs 25.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.53% to Rs 13.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 41.25% to Rs 124.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 212.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales25.0839.80 -37 124.83212.49 -41 OPM %-26.874.97 --2.589.51 - PBDT15.651.55 910 17.9116.62 8 PBT14.510.77 1784 14.5913.08 12 NP13.491.22 1006 13.7112.75 8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content