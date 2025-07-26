Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 11.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.45% to Rs 732.60 croreNet profit of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation declined 11.02% to Rs 163.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 184.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 10.45% to Rs 732.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 818.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales732.60818.13 -10 OPM %23.0925.84 -PBDT246.33270.46 -9 PBT224.33249.07 -10 NP163.77184.05 -11
