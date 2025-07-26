Orosil Smiths India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1660.00% to Rs 0.88 croreNet Loss of Orosil Smiths India reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1660.00% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.880.05 1660 OPM %-9.09-60.00 -PBDT0.02-0.11 LP PBT-0.01-0.14 93 NP-0.01-0.14 93
